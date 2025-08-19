Watch: Jang Dong Yoon And His Serial Killer Mother Go Hyun Jung Meet After Years Apart In 'Queen Mantis' Teaser

SBS’s upcoming drama “Queen Mantis” has released a new teaser!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case. Jang Dong Yoon plays detective Cha Soo Yeol, who must work alongside his mother Jung Yi Shin, whom he has despised his entire life.

At the beginning of the teaser, police officer Choi Jung Ho (Cho Seong Ha) informs Cha Soo Yeol that a crime imitating Jung Yi Shin’s murders from 23 years ago has occurred. Upon hearing this, Cha Soo Yeol rushes to the crime scene. Later, he angrily asks Choi Jong Ho, “You’re asking me to meet who?!”

The teaser then shows Cha Soo Yeol and other officers struggling to solve the case while Jung Yi Shin heads somewhere in a prison uniform. Eventually, the serial killer mother, Yi Shin, and her detective son, Soo Yeol, come face to face. At one point, Cha Soo Yeol asks her, “Wasn’t killing five people enough for you?” Meanwhile, Yi Shin retorts, “If the world finds out about my existence, will they still remain by your side?”

After walking with her hands and feet bound, Yi Shin meets Cha Soo Yeol in a mysterious location. The teaser ends with Yi Shin saying, “So we meet like this. Hello?”

Watch the teaser below!

“Queen Mantis” premieres on September 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

