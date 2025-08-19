Kim Min Kyu Shares An Awkward Meal With Estranged Mother Oh Na Ra In “Love, Take Two”

“Love, Take Two” has shared new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“Love, Take Two” is a heartwarming comedy drama about 43-year-old single mother Lee Ji An (Yum Jung Ah) and her 23-year-old daughter Lee Hyo Ri (Choi Yoon Ji). The pair moves to the countryside to start a new chapter in their lives, encountering various people and chaotic situations that teach them profound lessons about life.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, it was revealed that the mysterious guest Jung Moon Hee (Kim Mi Kyung) was not Ji An’s mother but actually a neighbor living near Ji An and Hyo Ri’s home. Yet, for reasons unknown, she continued acting as if she were Ji An’s mother, forcing Ji An to relive old wounds and painful memories. Meanwhile, Ryu Bo Hyeon (Kim Min Kyu) opened up to Lee Hyo Ri about his own mother for the first time, confessing that after his parents’ divorce when he was ten, he grew up living alone with his father. Though he admired the bond between Hyo Ri and her mother, it was something he both envied and struggled to understand. Just then, his estranged mother Lee Yeo Jeong (Oh Na Ra) suddenly reappeared, stirring curiosity about how her return will change things.

The newly released photos show Ji An and Hyo Ri once again at the hospital. After being diagnosed with a brain tumor, Hyo Ri had been enduring her illness bravely—but she suddenly collapses from dizziness, shocking Ji An. The “suspicious neighbor” Jung Moon Hee also appears at the hospital, further raising questions. Did she follow Ji An all the way from their house, and what truth lies behind her mistaken belief that Ji An is her daughter?

Other stills capture Lee Yeo Jeong stepping into the home of Ryu Jeong Seok (Park Hae Joon) and Ryu Bo Hyeon. Unlike her bright smile at reuniting with her ex-husband and son, her sudden presence casts an awkward and uneasy atmosphere over the household. Why did Yeo Jeong abruptly return from Germany and show up in Cheonghae?

The production team shared, “In today’s episode, Jung Moon Hee’s true identity and backstory will be revealed, while Lee Yeo Jeong’s return will stir up the entire village of Cheonghae. With the arrival of new characters, the storyline will grow even more engaging.”

The next episode of “Love, Take Two” airs on August 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

