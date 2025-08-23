3 Inspiring Legal K-Dramas To Watch If You Loved 'Law And The City'

Many K-dramas can have smart and charismatic characters, show the complexity of human nature, and even enchant us with their romance. However, some of them are able to bring a little extra something and inspire more than admiration with their stories. “Law and The City,” starring a brilliant cast including Lee Jong Suk, Mun Ka Young, and Yeom Hye Ran, is one of those. Set in Seocho-dong, it depicts the lives of five unique attorneys who not only work for justice, but also for their dreams, love, and friendship. After enjoying such an endearing show, it is only natural to crave more, so here are some recommendations if you are looking for some great legal K-dramas!

1. “Extraordinary Attorney Woo”

In K-dramas, you can find good lawyers and bad lawyers, but there’s only one who is truly extraordinary. This K-drama follows the journey of Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin), a young woman with a superb IQ who dreams of becoming an attorney despite her struggling with social interactions due to being autistic. As she is hired at Hanbada law firm, she not only gets the chance to show her passion for law and her remarkable abilities to work on cases with a different approach, but also her desire to find a rightful place in the world for herself and other autistic people.

In a very well-written way, the plot shows us topics such as discrimination, ignorance, and prejudices against people like Young Woo, who slowly but surely turns the tables over to her favor. Alongside it, we get a variety of interesting legal cases, which depict realistic views of issues around society. The cherry on top in this show is the cozy and beautiful love story that develops naturally between her and legal assistant Lee Joon Ho (Kang Tae Oh), as both of them open up to a new world while getting to know each other. In other words, this K-drama has it all, and you wouldn’t want to miss it for the world!

Most of the time, the spotlight in a courtroom is on lawyers and prosecutors, but one of the most important elements in it is definitely the judges. Determined to be a fair judge for everybody and driven by strong principles of justice, Im Ba Reun (Kim Myung Soo) joins the 44th Civil Affairs Department at the Seoul Central District, where he coincidentally meets Park Cha Oh Reum (Go Ara). However, his once shy and demure high school sweetheart has turned into a fearless and passionate judge who tries to reach out to those most in need of justice.

Together with the chief judge, Han Se Sang (Sung Dong Gil), they try to find a way to work together as a team despite their differences in personality, values, and experience. While Cha Oh Reum is led by her feelings and her heart, Bae Reun focuses on facts, evidence, and his head. Nonetheless, as they face several cases hand-in-hand, they learn to see things through the eyes of one another and grow both as judges and people. This 2018 K-drama shows us not only the importance of the law, but also the meaning of using it to protect the people with empathy and responsibility.

Watch “Miss Hammurabi” here:

Watch Now

Among legal cases, there are some that are particularly sensitive and involve the most important aspect in one’s life, which is the family. But when it comes to divorce attorneys, Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Na Ra) is definitely the option to go. She is sharp, straightforward, and will handle any case with grace and class. However, not even her almost 14 years of experience in the field helps her to deal with her marriage falling apart after her husband’s affair. She learns to lean on her newly hired associate Han Yu Ri (Nam Ji Hyun), who, despite being a rookie, shows great potential as a divorce attorney, even when she hates it.

Given their different personalities and a particular first encounter, their beginning is far from ideal. They constantly butt heads and are unable to communicate or understand each other. However, they find common ground in their fierce desire to excel at their work with every case they face, and soon enough, they become an undefeatable pair. As their bond gets stronger, they end up being not only good colleagues but also great friends. This K-drama is such a breath of fresh air with its woman-centered plot, brilliant acting, and interesting legal cases that it is already preparing for a second season, so this is your chance to watch this show before it airs!

Watch “Good Partner” here:

Watch Now