Watch: Lee Ju Myoung Reunites With Her Unrequited First Love Seo Ji Hun In New Teaser For 'My Youth'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “My Youth” has unveiled a new teaser highlighting the chemistry between Lee Ju Myoung and Seo Ji Hun!

“My Youth” is a romance drama that tells the story of Sunwoo Hae (Song Joong Ki), who begins to live an ordinary life later than most people, and Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee), who must disrupt her first love’s tranquility for her own success. Lee Ju Myoung plays Mo Tae Rin, a candid and charming former child star, while Seo Ji Hun plays Kim Seok Joo, a tax accountant and Tae Rin’s first love.

In the teaser, Mo Tae Rin still shows her candid, quirky charm even as an adult. Unable to hold back what she wants to say, she throws blunt remarks at her co-star, saying she can’t focus on her acting because of the sound of his chewing.

Later, her first love, Kim Seok Joo, suddenly reappears in her life, approaching the flustered Tae Rin and saying, “I told you not to go around alone, honey.”

It is then revealed that, at 18, hearing Seok Joo’s voice echoing from the school broadcast room was Tae Rin’s only source of comfort, stirring memories of her first love. However, Kim Seok Joo only remembers Mo Tae Rin as a famous actress and does not recall that they once attended the same school.

Watch the full teaser below!

“My Youth” premieres on September 5 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will air two episodes consecutively every Friday. The drama will be available to watch on Viki.

