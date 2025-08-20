Vote: Soompi's 'BOYS II PLANET' International Prediction Polls

“BOYS II PLANET” is in full swing!

The second season of Mnet’s hit survival show “BOYS PLANET,” “BOYS II PLANET” originally began with 160 contestants and is now down to 48 who are fighting to make it to the final group.

The third round of official voting is currently taking place on the Mnet Plus app until August 29 at 10 a.m. KST. Before the results are announced at the next Survivor Announcement Ceremony, Soompi wants to know which contestants you’re rooting for!

Vote in our polls below to let us know your top five contestants and ultimate favorite until August 29 at 10 a.m. KST:

*Please note that voting in these polls will not affect the official rankings of “BOYS II PLANET” contestants in any way. Data will only be collected to share the preferences of Soompi readers. Official voting is available on the Mnet Plus app.

Please refresh the page if the polls do not load.

