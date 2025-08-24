First Impressions: 'The Immortal Ascension' Navigates Betrayal, Politics, And Deadly Trials in A Gripping Xianxia

After a two-year break, Chinese actor Yang Yang returns to the small screen with “The Immortal Ascension,” a xianxia drama based on Wang Yu’s acclaimed novel “A Record of a Mortal’s Journey to Immortality.” Premiering in July and still unfolding, the series quickly distinguishes itself from conventional fantasy tales that glorify the “chosen one” narrative. Instead, it offers something far more raw, grounded, and emotionally charged.

Alongside Yang Yang, the cast boasts a stellar lineup including Jin Chen, Xu Hai Qiao, Wang Duo, Zhao Xiao Tang, Ireine Song, Zhao Qing, Zhang Xiao Chen, and Guan Yun Peng.

Warning: spoilers below.

Han Li (Yang Yang) is born into a poor mountain family, where every day is a struggle. His parents work tirelessly, yet there is never enough to eat. A small act — his older brother borrowing a few bowls of flour to make flatbread — sparks something in Han Li: a desire for a life beyond hardship. So, when the Seven Mysteries Sect arrives in their village to recruit disciples, he sees it as a rare chance to change his fate. Against all odds, he is chosen, stepping into a world where strength determines survival.

At first, Han Li’s new life seems full of promise. He trains in medicine and martial arts under Physician Mo Ju Ren (Shih Chieh King), a respected figure in the sect. But his teacher’s kindness is only a facade. Mo Ju Ren treats his disciples as tools rather than students, using them to serve his ambitions. The harsh truth hits when Han Li’s closest friend, Zhang Tie (Hu Yu Xuan), is turned into a lifeless puppet during one of Mo Ju Ren’s experiments. Han Li quickly realizes that in this world, trust is risky and compassion can be dangerous. Amid these challenges, Han Li discovers a secret advantage: a small Green Vial that can accelerate the growth of herbs. In a world where spiritual medicines can mean life or death, this could be invaluable. But he knows it must remain hidden, as anyone discovering it could threaten his life.

Han Li’s abilities are tested in the spirit root examinations, which reveal a disciple’s innate talent. While most see it as a chance to rise in status, Han Li’s mediocre roots mark him as ordinary, unworthy of attention. Just when hope seems lost, fate intervenes. He comes into possession of an Ascension Token, a rare relic with the power to bend the rules. This forces the sect’s elders to admit him into Yellow Maple Valley and grant him the coveted Foundation Pill. What could have been a moment of triumph instead thrusts him into a web of envy, rivalries, and sect politics, showing him that power often comes with danger as well as reward.

Inside Yellow Maple Valley, Han Li quickly learns that surviving is just as much about patience and observation as it is about strength. Fellow disciples mock him, elders largely ignore him, and rivals like Lu Ming Yuan (Li Yue) see him as easy prey. But Han Li does not react with anger. Instead, he relies on what he has, which is his medical knowledge, careful planning, and the ability to remain unnoticed. When he cures an elder’s illness, he quietly earns respect and gains opportunities others overlook. Though he may lack flashy talent, his real strength lies in resilience, strategy, and adaptability.

Yet the world of the sect is far bigger and more dangerous than he imagines. Powerful figures like Nangong Wan (Jin Chen), a grandmaster of the Moonshadow Sect, oversee critical events such as the spirit root examinations and intervene when Lu Ming Yuan nearly harms another disciple. Her presence reminds Han Li of the vast gap between novices and the true elites, setting the stage for even tougher challenges ahead.

Meanwhile, darker forces are at work behind the scenes. Wang Chan (Wang Duo), the young master of the Ghost Spirit Sect, schemes around the Blood Spirit Flower and the Yan Clan. While his plots have yet to directly touch Han Li, their effects ripple into the dangers he will face. Closer to home, Chen Qiao Qian (Zhao Xiao Tang), once a friend who protected him, suffers at the hands of Lu Ming Yuan, who poisons and humiliates her. Han Li saves her but erases her memory, knowing that personal attachments and open confrontations can be deadly in this harsh world.

All these tensions culminate in the infamous Bloody Trial Ground, a brutal test where many disciples never return. For most, it is a chance to show off strength and earn glory; for Han Li, it is simply about survival. Unlike his reckless peers, he prepares carefully, gathering tools, medicines, and knowledge to give himself even the smallest advantage. Lu Ming Yuan’s true cruelty is exposed as he betrays those around him for selfish gain. Han Li, in contrast, survives through caution, intelligence, and self-restraint. He emerges alive but deliberately avoids drawing attention, understanding that in cultivation, being noticed can be deadlier than any monster.

By the end of episode 10, Han Li is no longer the naive boy who dreamed of escaping poverty. He has faced betrayal, humiliation, and harsh lessons, yet he carries quiet victories: his secret Green Vial, newfound wisdom, and the instincts to endure and survive in a world that tests everyone to their limits.

Looking ahead, Han Li’s journey is set to become even more perilous. The Bloody Trial Ground is only the beginning. It’s a harsh introduction to a vast world of cultivation where every decision can mean life or death. Future challenges won’t just test his strength or cunning; they will demand that he navigate shifting alliances, hidden enemies, and powerful figures who see him as either a threat or a tool. With the series spanning 30 episodes, it’s clear that “The Immortal Ascension” is setting the stage for bigger trials, deeper secrets, and higher stakes. If the first 10 episodes focused on survival, the upcoming chapters promise to explore the true cost of power, the weight of secrets, and just how far Han Li is willing to go to keep moving forward.

Start watching “The Immortal Ascension”:

Watch Now

Are you watching Yang Yang’s new C-Drama? Let us know in the comments below!

mon.y is a devoted connoisseur of Asian dramas and pop culture, with a deep-rooted love for storytelling that spans K-dramas, C-dramas, J-dramas, and everything in between. A longtime entertainment addict turned passionate writer, she brings heartfelt enthusiasm and a sprinkle of sass to every review and deep dive.

Currently watching: “Love, Take Two” and “My Lovely Journey.”

Looking forward to: “Twelve”