5 Zhao Lu Si C-Dramas That Mix Heartfelt Romance, Action, And Fantasy Worlds

At just 26, Zhao Lu Si has firmly established herself as one of China’s most talented young actresses, winning over audiences with her vibrant charm, expressive performances, and natural screen presence. She first gained recognition for her romantic comedies and quirky, youthful roles, but over time, she has proven her ability to take on more layered and emotionally demanding characters. This range has earned her both critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase. With her upcoming projects “Love Ambition” and “Almost Lover” set to release soon, it’s the perfect time to look back at five of her standout C-dramas that highlight her versatility and undeniable talent.

Adapted from Popsicles’ web novel “Chuan Wen Zhong De San Gong Zhu,” the drama follows Chen Xiao Qian (Zhao Lu Si), a contemporary screenwriter struggling to bring her script to life. After failing to convince an actor to join her project, she falls asleep and unexpectedly wakes up inside her own story. However, instead of becoming the heroine, she finds herself in the body of the notorious Third Princess, Chen Qian Qian—a character infamous for her ruthlessness and for being killed by the male lead, Han Shuo (Ding Yu Xi), in just the third episode.

With her knowledge of the plot, Xiao Qian is determined to avoid this tragic fate. She attempts to subtly guide the story toward the original hero and heroine’s romance, but her efforts often lead to hilarious and unexpected outcomes. Meanwhile, Han Shuo, who was meant to despise and eliminate her, gradually becomes captivated by her modern wit, charm, and perspective. Xiao Qian’s contemporary mindset brings a fresh, entertaining contrast to palace intrigues, complex relationships, and the chaotic twists of the fictional world she once only imagined.

Set in a unique matriarchal society where women hold power and men occupy a lower social rank, the drama skillfully combines humour, romance, and insightful commentary on gender and societal norms. One of the highlights of the series is the effortless chemistry between the lead actors, which makes every interaction engaging and believable. Coupled with a cleverly written plot filled with comedic moments, unexpected twists, and heartfelt emotions, the drama quickly captures the audience’s attention and keeps them invested in the story. Released in 2020, it remains one of Zhao Lu Si’s most memorable and entertaining performances.

Start watching “The Romance of Tiger and Rose”:

Watch Now

Adapted from Guan Xin Ze Luan’s novel “Xing Han Can Lan, Xing Shen Zhi Zai,” this 56-episode drama, divided into two parts, follows Cheng Shao Shang (Zhao Lu Si), a sharp and determined young woman shaped by a childhood of abandonment. Left behind while her parents went to war, she was raised by a distant grandmother and a cunning aunt, which made her clever but emotionally guarded. When her parents, especially her strict mother Xiao Yuan Yi, finally return, Shao Shang struggles to meet their expectations, leading to intense family conflicts and personal growth. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she meets Ling Bu Yi (Wu Lei), the Emperor’s adopted son and a formidable general. What begins as tension and misunderstandings slowly develops into a deep and heartfelt bond.

The first half of the series focuses on Shao Shang’s journey of self-discovery, love, and acceptance, highlighting her resilience, wit, and determination to carve out her place in the world. The second half shifts toward political intrigue as Ling Bu Yi investigates the 15-year-old massacre of his Huo clan, uncovering secrets that reach the highest levels of the imperial court. Shao Shang evolves alongside him, transforming from a cautious, misunderstood daughter into a brave and resourceful woman who plays a crucial role in seeking justice.

Blending heartfelt storytelling, surprising plot twists, and a romance that feels genuine and engaging, the drama excels as both a love story and a period epic. The leads share an undeniable chemistry that draws you in, while the supporting cast adds depth and charm to every scene. Across 56 episodes, the characters are given the time and space to grow naturally. Both the main and secondary characters evolve in ways that feel earned, making their journeys compelling and keeping the story captivating from beginning to end.

Start watching “Love Like the Galaxy”:

Watch Now

“Hidden Love”

Adapted from Zhu Yi’s popular novel “Secretly, Secretly; But Unable to Hide It,” the series gently explores the innocence, patience, and quiet intensity of first love. It follows Sang Zhi (Zhao Lu Si), a lively and slightly mischievous 14-year-old middle school student. Through her older brother Sang Yan (Victor Ma), she meets his kind and gentle university roommate, Duan Jia Xu (Chen Zhe Yuan), and immediately develops a crush on him. Though deeply fond of him, Sang Zhi keeps her feelings hidden, quietly nurturing her affection over the years, while Duan Jia Xu treats her like a younger sister—protective, caring, and supportive. A misunderstanding leads Sang Zhi to believe that Duan Jia Xu has romantic feelings for someone else, prompting her to try moving on. Fate, however, brings them together again when Sang Zhi begins college in Yihe, and their bond slowly transforms from friendship into a tender and heartfelt romance. The series also explores Duan Jia Xu’s past struggles, adding emotional depth to their story and highlighting how their connection strengthens as Sang Zhi navigates the challenges of college life.

The cast brings a genuine warmth to the series, creating a heartfelt and believable portrayal of love, patience, and emotional growth. Despite the five-year age gap between the lead characters on the show, the romance is handled gracefully, never feeling awkward or uncomfortable. The drama quickly became one of 2023’s biggest hits, captivating audiences with its sincere storytelling and helping to broaden appreciation for C-dramas. It remains a standout project, showcasing Zhao Lu Si’s remarkable ability to bring relatable, charming, and memorable characters to life.

“Who Rules the World”

Adapted from the popular novel “Qie Shi Tian Xia” by Qing Ling Yue, the story of this wuxia follows two legendary figures in the jianghu, Hei Feng Xi (Yang Yang) and Bai Feng Xi (Zhao Lu Si), whose skill and reputation precede them. Hei Feng Xi is admired for his elegance, intelligence, and strategic mind, while Bai Feng Xi is a spirited and a highly skilled fighter driven by a strong sense of justice. Both conceal their true identities — Hei Feng Xi is Feng Lan Xi, the Second Prince of Yongzhou, and Bai Feng Xi is Feng Xi Yun, the Princess of Qingzhou.

The plot ignites when a stolen Imperial Token sparks political turmoil, thrusting the pair into the heart of palace intrigue and dangerous power struggles. Relying on their martial arts mastery and sharp intellect, they navigate treacherous alliances, confront a resurgent evil sect, and strive to maintain peace between the warring states. Over time, their initial rivalry gives way to mutual respect, a strong partnership, and eventually romance, as they learn to trust each other and work together to decide who is worthy of ruling the world. The drama also features Xuan Lu as Feng Qiwu, the revered leader of the Feng Clan; Lai Yi as Huang Chao, the ambitious Prince of Jizhou; and Liu Rui Lin as Feng Ju, the Third Prince of Yongzhou, whose conflicts with Feng Lan Xi further complicate the political landscape.

The show perfectly blends action, intrigue, and romance, making it a hit with fans. The series is set in the world of Dadong, where kingdoms are at war and princes are constantly scheming. Every duel is a high-stakes event, which keeps the story fast-paced and thrilling. The show is visually stunning, from the beautiful costumes and grand palaces to the expertly choreographed fight scenes, creating a rich and believable world. Beyond the visuals, the drama balances intense moments with humor and a slow-burning romance. It delves into deep themes like loyalty, justice, and ambition, adding substance to the thrilling plot, making the drama an immersive and unforgettable wuxia experience.

The Chinese fantasy drama, adapted from Xing Ling’s novel “Hidden God,” follows Feng Yin (Zhao Lu Si), a young spirit navigating a mystical world of immortals. She begins to suspect that she may be the reincarnation of a powerful goddess. To uncover the truth about her identity, Feng Yin must recover the scattered fragments of her lost soul. By her side is Gu Jin (Wang An Yu), the enigmatic and stoic son of the True Gods. Their relationship is complex—once master and servant, now cautious allies—and as they journey together, hidden secrets surface and feelings gradually deepen.

The series opens with Feng Yin being reborn as the Phoenix Queen, only to have her immortal essence shattered during an incident indirectly caused by Gu Jin, whose own powers have been sealed. Determined to make amends, Gu Jin sets out to restore her scattered essence. His search leads him to A Yin (Zhao Lu Si), a divine water beast who is in fact Feng Yin reborn, though unaware of her previous life and extraordinary powers. Initially, Gu Jin brings A Yin under his care through a master-servant pact, creating a foundation of trust, loyalty, and eventual romance that slowly grows between them.

Along the way, they are joined by loyal companions: Hong Yi (Li Yun Rui), a playful and devoted fox prince from the Demon Clan, and Yan Shuang (Jia Nai), the brave Princess of the Eagle Clan. Together, the group faces dangerous trials, devious conspiracies, and formidable enemies as they gather the lost fragments of Feng Yin’s essence. Throughout their journey, Feng Yin and Gu Jin evolve from naïve youths into powerful figures, learning to navigate love, betrayal, and misunderstandings while safeguarding their friends and the realms they inhabit.

Reportedly a spin-off of the 2021 hit “Ancient Love Poetry,” the drama may follow familiar tropes, but it delivers everything fans of fantasy romance could hope for. The visual effects are impressive, the costumes are elaborate and beautiful, and the soundtrack enhances the story perfectly. The four main leads bring charm and depth to their roles, making their journeys engaging and relatable.

Start watching “The Last Immortal”:

Watch Now

Which Zhao Lu Si C-dramas are your favorites? Let us know in the comments below!

mon.y is a devoted connoisseur of Asian dramas and pop culture, with a deep-rooted love for storytelling that spans K-dramas, C-dramas, J-dramas, and everything in between. A longtime entertainment addict turned passionate writer, she brings heartfelt enthusiasm and a sprinkle of sass to every review and deep dive.