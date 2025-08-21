Lee Ju Myoung And Seo Ji Hun Bring Different Emotions To Their Reunion In New Drama “My Youth”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “My Youth” has unveiled new stills capturing the reunion between Lee Ju Myoung and Seo Ji Hun!

“My Youth” is a romance drama that tells the story of Sunwoo Hae (Song Joong Ki), who begins to live an ordinary life later than most people, and Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee), who must disrupt her first love’s tranquility for her own success. Lee Ju Myoung plays Mo Tae Rin, a candid and charming former child star, while Seo Ji Hun plays Kim Seok Joo, a tax accountant and Tae Rin’s first love.

Mo Tae Rin is a veteran who endured the difficult years of being a child star and went on to establish herself as an actress. On set, she carries the presence of someone seasoned beyond her years, yet her bright, childlike smile, which lights up even the smallest moments, reveals an unpredictable and quirky charm.

Open with her emotions and quick to fall in love, Mo Tae Rin once experienced an unforgettable first romance that left her with lasting intensity. It was the voice of Kim Seok Joo that comforted her during her lonely days at 18. The seemingly emotionless reunion with Kim Seok Joo captured in the still only increases anticipation for where their story will go next.

Kim Seok Joo’s cool presence also draws attention. Unlike the sweet voice that once supported Mo Tae Rin at 18, Kim Seok Joo speaks bluntly and does not know how to soften his words. Unaware that he is Mo Tae Rin’s first love, he now faces the question of what changes may unfold as Mo Tae Rin suddenly steps into his otherwise perfect daily life.

Lee Ju Myoung said, “‘My Youth’ is a project that carefully explores the emotions of its characters. Even in ordinary scenes, viewers can be drawn into their charm and feelings.” She added, “Tae Rin is a character with an unpredictable and quirky appeal. What makes her admirable is not only her lively charm but also the way she encourages living with the right amount of wit.”

Lee Ju Myoung, who described the romance between Mo Tae Rin and Kim Seok Joo as “spicy,” said, “The way Tae Rin struggles in love will feel very spicy. Tae Rin’s actions, Seok Joo’s emotions, and the chemistry between them will be something to enjoy, so please look forward to it.”

Seo Ji Hun described the drama as “a story that stands out for the characters’ witty and thoughtful conversations.” The actor sthared, “Viewers can feel the excitement of everyday life and a warm sense of healing.” He added, “Seok Joo is quick-witted and does not interfere easily in other people’s business. His blunt personality may make him seem distant, but he also has a warm charm.”

Seo Ji Hun described the relationship between Mo Tae Rin and Kim Seok Joo as “Tom and Jerry,” saying, “They clash because of their differences, but their relationship grows into one of love and hate, much like Tom and Jerry. Thanks to the writer capturing the synergy between me and Lee Ju Myoung, filming was even more enjoyable.”

“My Youth” premieres on September 5 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will air two episodes consecutively every Friday. The drama will be available to watch on Viki.

