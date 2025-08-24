2 Happy And 2 Sad Moments That Happened In Episodes 5-6 Of 'My Lovely Journey'

Episodes five and six of “My Lovely Journey” continued to deliver an emotional rollercoaster, balancing heartwarming growth with heartbreaking revelations. As Yeo Reum (Gong Seung Yeon) takes bold new steps toward independence, viewers also witness deeper stories unfold around those closest to her. From the touching reunion between Genie and her owner (Jin Goo) to CEO Oh’s (Yu Jun Sang) tragic past, here are two happy and two sad moments that stood out the most.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Sad: the reason why Genie refused to walk

One of the biggest mysteries of episode four of “My Lovely Journey” centered on why Genie, despite being a well-trained dog, suddenly refused to walk.

Yeo Reum’s second substitute travel client has requested her to bring Genie along for the trip, and while Genie generally behaved well, her actions are unexpectedly puzzling at times. For example, during a walk around the town they are visiting, Genie abruptly sits down in front of different shops every few minutes. At first, this frustrates Yeo Reum, who assumes it is a matter of discipline. Later, she suspects Genie’s refusal to walk is due to her declining health, which seems to prevent her from walking for long stretches. The audience is also led to believe the same.

However, the reality turns out to be far sadder. After carefully reviewing the clips she has recorded, Yeo Reum notices a striking pattern: Genie has not been stopping randomly. Every shop she pauses at displays a photo of the same man, a famous actor, who turns out to be her real owner. Genie is simply longing for him.

What makes this revelation truly heartbreaking isn’t that it’s just a dog missing her owner – that part is natural – but it’s the owner’s own attitude. Despite Yeo Reum’s repeated attempts to contact him, he shows no concern for Genie’s deteriorating health and coldly asks her to continue following the itinerary he has set. The painful contrast between Genie’s unwavering devotion and her owner’s indifference moved many viewers to tears.

Happy: Genie reunites with her owner

This week’s episode tugs at viewers’ heartstrings as the truth behind Genie’s separation from her owner is finally revealed. At first, it seems as though Genie has been abandoned, with many believing her owner has left the country for good. However, the bittersweet reality paints a much deeper picture.

Genie’s owner has lost his sight, and Genie is not just his beloved pet but also his loyal guide dog. Despite cherishing her deeply, he carries a heavy burden of guilt. Watching Genie’s health decline, he blamed himself, believing that if he hadn’t relied on her so much, she wouldn’t have fallen ill. His heartbreak grows as Genie develops serious health issues, including lumps in her chest, leading him to believe that keeping her close would only cause her more suffering.

But in a moving twist, the episode concludes on a hopeful note. Genie’s owner realizes that what his faithful companion truly needs isn’t distance or rest away from him, but simply to be by his side. In the end, the two are reunited, reminding viewers of the profound bond between humans and their animal companions and leaving hearts warmed with hope.

Sad: CEO Oh’s tragic past

The latest episodes shed heartbreaking light on CEO Oh’s past, adding depth to his character and explaining his special bond with Yeo Reum. After Yeon Seok (Kim Jae Young) questions him about the origin of a photo showing him at the beach, viewers are taken on an emotional journey through a flashback. The truth is revealed when CEO Oh’s ex-wife (Yang Seon A) shares that the picture was taken shortly after the devastating loss of their young daughter.

This revelation not only explains the lingering sorrow that has shaped CEO Oh’s life but it also highlights why he treats Yeo Reum like family. When he first saw her in Seoul, he felt an instant connection, almost as if fate had brought her into his life to fill the void left behind. The heartbreaking backstory also sheds light on why his marriage ultimately ended, deepening the emotional layers of his character arc.

Happy: Yeo Reum’s first solo international trip

“My Lovely Journey” continues to capture Yeo Reum’s coming-of-age arc in her late 20s, and episode six marks one of her biggest milestones yet. While earlier episodes showed her taking small steps of independence such as traveling alone to a nearby town, this time she makes a much braver leap. Yeo Reum boards a plane all by herself for her very first solo international trip.

This moment not only highlights her personal growth but also reflects the drama’s central theme of self-discovery and resilience. For Yeo Reum, the journey is more than just about exploring a new destination; it’s about embracing independence, conquering fears, and proving to herself that she is capable of taking on the world. Her courage and determination left viewers cheering for her next chapter.

Amid all these touching and heartbreaking moments, viewers also saw Yeo Reum and Yeon Seok’s relationship quietly deepen. While in Japan, Yeo Reum found herself messaging him about her emotions regarding the trip. Especially now that she has already gotten over Siwan, her heart seems ready for something new. Though she may not realize it yet, she is slowly falling for Yeon Seok, adding a tender layer of romance.

Start watching “My Lovely Journey”:

Watch Now

Hello Soompiers! Did Genie’s journey also get you teary-eyed? Let us know in the comments section below!

Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “My Girlfriend is the Man!” and “My Lovely Journey“