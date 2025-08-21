Red Velvet's Wendy Announces Dates And Cities For 1st World Tour 'W:EALIVE'

Mark your calendars for Red Velvet’s Wendy’s first solo world tour!

On August 22 at midnight KST, Wendy officially announced the dates and cities for her upcoming world tour “W:EALIVE.”

After kicking things off with two nights of concerts in Seoul on September 20 and 21, Wendy will perform in Taipei on October 3, Hong Kong on October 5, and Tokyo on October 22 and 23.

Wendy will then head stateside to perform in San Francisco on October 30, Pasadena on November 1, Sugar Land on November 4, Chicago on November 6, Brooklyn on November 9, Washington, D.C. on November 11, and Atlanta on November 13.

The following month, she will return to Asia, where her tour will take her to Bangkok on December 14, Kuala Lumpur on December 20, Macau on January 10, and Manila on January 17.

Are you excited to see Wendy on tour?



