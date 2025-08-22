Eugene Wages War Against Her President-Elect Husband Ji Hyun Woo In 'First Lady'

Get ready for a vicious war between the first couple in MBN’s upcoming drama “First Lady”!

“First Lady” will tell the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become First Lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

Ji Hyun Woo will star as Hyun Min Chul, who rises from factory worker to the highest office in the nation, while Lee Min Young will play his closest aide Shin Hae Rin.

The newly released main poster teases the fierce battle that lies ahead for these three characters. Just when Cha Soo Yeon has finally achieved her dream of becoming first lady by working hard to help her husband become president, he blindsides her by suddenly requesting a divorce—but she isn’t going down without a fight. As she stares resolutely into the camera, her determined expression suggests that she’s prepared for the war ahead, in which love and power will collide.

The poster’s tagline reads, “A divorce war between the presidential couple that will turn the world upside down.”

“The main poster visually depicts the intense psychological battle between Cha Soo Yeon, Hyun Min Chul, and Shin Hae Rin, along with their tangled emotions,” said the drama’s production team. “Please look forward to ‘First Lady,’ which will deliver suspense and goosebump-inducing thrills.”

“First Lady” will premiere on September 24 at 10:20 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

