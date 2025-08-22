ITZY’s Agency Announces Strong Legal Action Against Malicious Posts

JYP Entertainment has announced plans to pursue strict legal action against individuals who post malicious content or spread false information about ITZY.

On August 22, JYP Entertainment released the following official statement addressing the matter:

Hello, this is JYPE.

We have repeatedly stated our policy of taking strong action against any violation of our artists’ rights.

Based on reports from fans and our internal monitoring, we are continuing to take legal action as necessary.

All malicious insults toward our artists’ appearance, sexual harassment, and the spread of fake news on both domestic and international communities, social media, and video platforms are illegal and subject to legal actions.

Recently, such cases have been escalating, so we have reinforced our monitoring and legal responses. During the process, we will conduct every possible legal measure, and there will be no leniency or settlement. Furthermore, we will strictly respond even to those who attempt to evade responsibility by deleting or concealing evidence.

As we are consistently collecting malicious posts about our artist and proceeding with legal actions, we ask fans to actively report such cases to our channel (fan@jype.com).

We are sincerely grateful for the support toward ITZY.

Thank you.