Lee Dong Wook Goes Head-To-Head With Park Hoon And Han Jae Young In “The Nice Guy”

Lee Dong Wook is facing two formidable enemies in “The Nice Guy”!

“The Nice Guy” is a noir romance drama starring Lee Dong Wook as Park Seok Chul, the eldest son of a gangster family who has an unexpectedly pure heart, and Lee Sung Kyung as his first love Kang Mi Young, a woman who dreams of becoming a singer.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Park Seok Chul finally submitted his resignation from Myeong San Enterprises. Kim Chang Soo (Lee Moon Shik), breaking tradition, quietly intended to let Seok Chul leave the organization. But Oh Sang Yeol’s (Han Jae Young) disapproval escalated tensions, while Kang Tae Hoon (Park Hoon)—driven by misunderstandings about Seok Chul and his desire for Kang Mi Young—launched an attack on both Seok Chul and Myeong San Enterprises.

The newly released photos highlight the tense standoff between Seok Chul and Oh Sang Yeol. Summoned back to the Myeong San office, Seok Chul is confronted by Sang Yeol, who has long seen himself as the organization’s second-in-command—but now realizes Chairman Kim Chang Soo’s true intentions and starts to obstruct him. Seok Chul’s expression shows that he senses the dangerous path ahead. Can he break free from the organization unscathed?

Meanwhile, the rivalry between Myeong San Enterprises and Samjun Construction reaches a boiling point. Unlike Sang Yeol, who has mobilized his entire team, Kang Tae Hoon faces him alone, making the upcoming confrontation even more suspenseful.

The next two episodes of “The Nice Guy” will air on August 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

