Park Ji Hwan Is The Only Gang Member Eager To Be The 'Boss' In New Action Comedy Film

The upcoming film “Boss” has unveiled new stills of Park Ji Hwan in character!

“Boss” is an action-comedy film that follows the unexpected turn of events when the top contenders for the boss position of Sikgupa—the largest organization in the city of Yongdu—each fight to give up the role in pursuit of their own personal dreams, putting the group’s future at risk.

Park Ji Hwan stars as Pan Ho, the only member who desperately longs to be the boss, though no one else wants him in the position.

In the newly released stills, Pan Ho strikes a salute, hinting at his loyalty and affection toward Sikgupa. Despite his dream of becoming the group’s leader, the reality is that he remains stuck as the perennial No. 3.

Another still shows him on top of a table, basking in happiness with a blissful expression and exaggerated gestures, as if he has already claimed the boss’s seat—perfectly capturing his desperate ambition and yearning for recognition.

With his innocent loyalty colliding with his fiery ambition, Pan Ho is the only one aiming for the role that everyone else rejects. Whether he can truly rise to the top of Sikgupa remains to be seen, raising anticipation for the story to unfold in “Boss.”

“Boss” is slated for release in October.

