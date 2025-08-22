Park Min Young And Park Hee Soon Pull Off Dazzling Disguises For High-Stakes Casino Con In “Confidence Queen”

The upcoming drama “Confidence Queen” has unveiled a glimpse of Park Min Young and Park Hee Soon’s bold transformations as a con artist duo!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” will tell the story of three talented con artists who pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life.

Park Min Young stars as Yoon Yi Rang, a con artist with an IQ of 165 and a genius-level intellect in the top 1 percent. With her eccentric thinking and cold charisma, she leads the team in their intricate schemes.

Park Hee Soon takes on the role of James, the eldest member and trusted mentor figure, whose presence anchors the team.

The newly released stills highlight the pair’s dramatic disguises in their first mission set at a casino. Yoon Yi Rang transforms into a captivating casino owner in a flowing hanbok with neatly tied hair, while James stuns with his makeover as a legendary dealer in his sixties—sporting disheveled gray hair, a thick beard, and a traditional robe.

Yoon Yi Rang’s piercing gaze and firm expression exude confidence, while James wields a set of oracle dice with an air of mystique. Their commanding poses and larger-than-life presence make them look as though they’ve leapt straight out of a comic book, raising excitement for the high-stakes con that lies ahead.

“Confidence Queen” is set to premiere on September 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

