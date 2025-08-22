All 5 TXT Members Renew Contracts With BIGHIT MUSIC

All members of TXT are continuing their journey with BIGHIT MUSIC!

On August 22, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that all five members—Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai—have renewed their contracts with the agency. The company also conveyed the members’ gratitude to their fans MOA for their love and support.

Read BIGHIT MUSIC’s full statement below:

Hello, this is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to announce that all five members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) have re-signed their contracts.

With this, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has kept their promise with MOA “to go further, for longer.” The five members expressed their gratitude, saying “We are truly thankful to MOA for staying with us, and we will continue to do our very best.”

BIGHIT MUSIC will continue to provide full support to the group so the members can carry out a wide variety of activities. We will also faithfully fulfill our role as a strong partner and companion, ensuring that TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s story-filled music and performances can reach audiences all around the world.

We kindly ask MOA for your unwavering love and support. Please look forward to the shining tomorrow we will write together with TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Thank you.