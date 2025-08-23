August Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from July 23 to August 23.

BTS rose to the top of this month’s list after seeing a 25.31 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 9,535,953 for August.

Lim Young Woong climbed to second place with a brand reputation index of 7,311,589, marking a 25.97 percent rise in their score since July.

BLACKPINK took third place for the month with a brand reputation index of 6,822,422, while PSY ranked fourth with a score of 2,806,940.

Finally, IVE came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,786,683 for August.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

