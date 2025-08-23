August Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 23, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from July 23 to August 23.

BTS rose to the top of this month’s list after seeing a 25.31 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 9,535,953 for August.

Lim Young Woong climbed to second place with a brand reputation index of 7,311,589, marking a 25.97 percent rise in their score since July.

BLACKPINK took third place for the month with a brand reputation index of 6,822,422, while PSY ranked fourth with a score of 2,806,940.

Finally, IVE came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,786,683 for August.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. BLACKPINK
  4. PSY
  5. IVE
  6. Kim Yong Bin
  7. SEVENTEEN
  8. TWICE
  9. Red Velvet
  10. DAY6
  11. Car, the Garden
  12. Park Seo Jin
  13. aespa
  14. Park Ji Hyeon
  15. ITZY
  16. ILLIT
  17. BIGBANG
  18. Lee Chan Won
  19. ZO ZAZZ
  20. KiiiKiii
  21. Young Tak
  22. Hearts2Hearts
  23. fromis_9
  24. BIBI
  25. i-dle
  26. Jeong Dong Won
  27. Park Jin Young
  28. EXO
  29. Vibe
  30. Cho Yong Pil

