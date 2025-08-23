'The Winning Try' Earns Its Highest Friday Ratings Yet As 'The Nice Guy' Heads Into Final Week

SBS’s “The Winning Try” just keeps on winning!

On August 22, the comedy sports drama achieved its highest viewership ratings to date for a Friday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Saturdays). According to Nielsen Korea, “The Winning Try” took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 5.6 percent, making it the most-watched miniseries of Friday.

MBC’s “Mary Kills People,” which airs in the same time slot, dipped to an average nationwide rating of 1.8 percent as it wrapped up the first half of its run.

Finally, JTBC’s “The Nice Guy,” which has just one week left to go, scored average nationwide ratings of 1.7 percent and 2.4 percent for its latest two episodes.

