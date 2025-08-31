5 Hilarious BLs To Watch If You Need A Good Laugh

In need of a good laugh? There’s a BL for that.

From awkward love triangles between colleagues in the same office to chaotic friends trying to navigate the perils of adult romance, there are a select few rom-com BL dramas that really know how to do laugh-out-loud funny.

These five hilarious BLs are perfect for a break between the heavier stuff.

Haruta Soichi (Tanaka Kei) is a goofy 33-year-old salaryman who had a relatively unremarkable love and work life until he receives a romantic confession from two unlikely men in his life, Kurosawa Mushashi (Yoshida Kotaro) and Maki Ryota (Hayashi Kento). Kurosawa is Haruta’s older (and married) boss, while Maki is his new co-worker who moves into his place as part roommate, part housekeeper.

Why it’s worth the watch:

The humor in “Ossan’s Love” is unpredictable, wacky, and sometimes unhinged, all in the best ways. With a hilariously unexpected love triangle and a male lead that has no idea how to react, there’s no such thing as a serious moment. Japanese BLs do weird and funny so well, and this is a perfect example of that.

Start watching “Ossan’s Love” now:



Pran (Nanon Korapat Kirdpan) and Pat (Ohm Pawat Chittsawangdee) are next-door neighbors who have been sworn enemies due to a rivalry between their families that started before they were even born.

Reunited in college, they immediately rekindle their rivalry out of habit, but they’re really ready to move on from the pointless fighting. However, not everyone is as ready as they are. Thus begins their scheme of fooling friends and family that they haven’t changed while the two unexpectedly grow close behind the scenes.

Why it’s worth the watch:

This is one of the best enemies-to-lovers storylines out there. It’s hilarious, especially with the interactions between the opposing friend groups of the main leads, but it’s also much more than its iconic comedy scenes. Tension, tears, and lovable friendship — it’s the whole package.

Start watching “Bad Buddy” now:

3. “Diary of Tootsies”



“Diary of Tootsies” follows the quirky friend group of Gus (Petch Paopetch Charoensook), Golf (Pingpong Thongchai Thongkanthom), Kim (Ter Ratthanant Janyajirawong), and Natty (Peak Pattarasaya Kreursuwansiri), three gay guys and a lesbian. All dealing with different forms of romantic heartache at the same time, the friends meet old and new love interests while navigating daily life as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Why it’s worth the watch:

This series is hands down one of the funniest and most unapologetic Thai BLs out there. Being from the era of 2016, it has the cheesy charm of old school Thai BLs that new shows don’t really have anymore. By the end of it, you’ll want a friend group just like Gus, Golf, Kim, and Natty.

Watch “Tootsies & The Fake” too:

College student Fukuhara Kota (Sota Ryosuke) is always happy and smiling around others, but he hides one little secret: he has endlessly terrible bad luck. Almost as if the world has a grudge against him, he finds trouble right when he steps outside his front door. But all that changes when he meets Shinomiya Naoya (Sato Yusuke), who somehow seems to take away Kota’s bad luck.

To ward off his bad luck, Kota makes a sneaky plan to stay close to Naoya and use him as his own personal lucky charm, but Naoya thinks Kota’s eagerness to get close to him means something else.

Why it’s worth the watch:

Behind Kota’s happy act is a guy who is seriously fed up with all the inconvenient situations he finds himself in. If you’ve ever had a bad day or things not go your way, Kota’s struggle to just get through the day is so relatable.

Start watching “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!” now:



Mob (Inukai Atsuhiro) is a guy simply enjoying his mundane life until one day he realizes he’s in a world hellbent on making his life like a BL drama. The universe keeps trying to make him the main character and pair him up with another guy, but Mob is determined to keep his peaceful life as a non-essential side character and, more importantly, stay single.

Every day, he must fight off romantic suitors and unavoidable clichés while keeping himself and his younger brother safe from the world of BL, but whoever is writing this BL isn’t willing to give up.

Why it’s worth the watch:

It’s one of the most creative and fun takes on the BL genre out there, and it explores what it might be like to be the only one self-aware in a BL drama. It’s a perfect watch for longtime BL fans who know all the clichés and tropes like the back of their hand.

Start watching “A Man Who Defies the World of BL” now:

Which of these comedic BLs have you seen already? What is the funniest BL you’ve seen? Let us know in the comments below!

Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!”

Currently watching: “Desire the Series,” “My Girlfriend is the Man!,” “Ballboy Tactics,” “Khemjira,” and “Returned Master.”

Looking forward to: “Twelve,” “My Bias is Showing,” “Magic Lover,” “Love Carved in the Moonlight,” “Me and Thee,” and “The Love Matter.”