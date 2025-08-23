Lyn And Lee Soo Announce Divorce After 11 Years Of Marriage

After 11 years of marriage, singers Lyn and MC The Max’s Lee Soo have gone their separate ways.

On August 23, Dispatch reported that Lyn and Lee Soo, who tied the knot back in 2014, had recently gotten divorced in an amicable split.

Later that morning, the couple’s agency 325E&C confirmed the news through the following official statement:

Hello. This is 325E&C. Lyn and Lee Soo recently agreed to go their separate ways based on plenty of discussion and mutual respect, and they are currently in the process of finalizing their divorce. This decision was reached through an amicable agreement, and it was not the fault of either party. Throughout their 11-year marriage, the two artists have maintained a good partnership based on a deep understanding and respect of one another’s music and artistic endeavors. Although their legal relationship has ended, they will continue to root for each other from their respective places and maintain their relationship as musical colleagues. Both Lyn and Lee Soo are currently active as artists under 325E&C, and they each plan to continue their music careers in the future as well. We hope that you will refrain from publishing reports with distorted facts or groundless speculation, and we ask that you give [the artists] your warm support.

