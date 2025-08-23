Lim Yoona Meets Lee Chae Min After Crash-Landing In The Past In 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty'

tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” has shared a new glimpse of Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona and Lee Chae Min’s unforgettable first encounter!

Based on a popular web novel, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is a fantasy romance drama starring Lim Yoona as Yeon Ji Young, an award-winning French chef who winds up traveling 500 years back into the past. There, she meets despotic king Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), who is known as the worst of tyrants—and who also happens to be a discerning gourmet.

In the drama, Yeon Ji Young is a talented French chef with a heartfelt passion for cooking. Using her skills and creativity, Yeon Ji Young wins a prestigious culinary competition and achieves her longtime dream of becoming the head chef at a three-star restaurant.

However, before Yeon Ji Young can properly celebrate the happiest moment of her life with her family, she unexpectedly crash-lands in an unfamiliar forest and finds herself trapped in a dangling net. Unable to figure out where she is (or that, unbeknownst to her, she has traveled back in time), Yeon Ji Young takes out her phone and desperately searches for a signal to no avail.

To make things worse, King Lee Heon appears before Yeon Ji Young with his bow drawn, flustering her even further. Backed into a corner as he takes aim at her, Yeon Ji Young attempts a counterattack of sorts, which an intrigued Lee Heon merely watches in amusement.

To find out how Yeon Ji Young and Lee Heon’s eventful first meeting plays out, catch the premiere of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” on August 23 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

