Jung Il Woo Shocks Yoon Hyun Min With A Wedding Invitation In 'Our Golden Days'

KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” has shared a sneak peek of Yoon Hyun Min’s and Jung In Sun’s reactions to the news of Jung Il Woo’s marriage!

“Our Golden Days’ is a new generational family drama based on the idea that everyone experiences their own “glory days”—whether in the present, the past, or the future still to come.

Spoilers

Previously on “Our Golden Days,” Lee Ji Hyuk (Jung Il Woo) accepted a marriage proposal from Jung Bo Ah (Go Won Hee), the only daughter of the Haneul Construction family, after rejecting Ji Eun Oh (Jung In Sun)’s confession. Lee Ji Hyuk’s friend Park Sung Jae (Yoon Hyun Min) opposed the marriage, having caught on to the fact that it would be a loveless one, but Lee Ji Hyuk only became more determined to go through with it.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Lee Ji Hyuk meets up with Park Sung Jae in order to give him a wedding invitation. Park Sung Jae, who had initially brushed off Lee Ji Hyuk’s announcement as a joke, is unable to hide his shock and bewilderment, and he expresses deep concern for his friend. However, Lee Ji Hyuk remains calm as he proffers the invitation, indicating that he isn’t prepared to back down.

The next set of stills captures a tense conversation between Lee Ji Hyuk and Ji Eun Oh, who still hasn’t been able to move on even after his rejection. As Ji Eun Oh stares blankly at Lee Ji Hyuk, his expression turns serious, piquing curiosity as to how he will break the news of his engagement to her—and how it will change their relationship.

To find out how Ji Eun Oh reacts to the news, tune in to the next episode of “Our Golden Days” on August 23 at 8 p.m. KST!

