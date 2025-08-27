6 K-Drama Rom-Coms With Suspenseful, Thriller Twists

Rom-coms are the ultimate comfort watch, but when you add in a dash of mystery, shocking secrets, or even supernatural twists, the drama goes from sweet to seriously addictive. There are some K-dramas which have given us the best of both worlds: the swoon-worthy chemistry many live for plus just enough suspense to keep us binging episode after episode. Whether it’s a small-town romance with a lurking threat, a time-slip love story wrapped in danger, or quirky couples solving crimes together, here are six K-drama rom-coms that prove love is even more exciting when there is a dash of suspense and mystery involved.

This time-slip romance quickly became a fan favorite thanks to its mix of heart-fluttering sweetness and nail-biting tension.

Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) is a young woman heartbroken after the sudden demise of her favorite idol, Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok), when she finds herself traveling back to her teenage years. She decides to rewrite his destiny given her foresight into the future only to find herself navigating a maze of second chances, bittersweet memories, and a dangerous figure determined to harm both her and Sun Jae across many timelines.

What makes the drama shine is the way it balances the urgency of the mystery with the tender, electrifying romance between the leads. It’s swoony, suspenseful, and emotional all at once, which is why every episode feels like a rollercoaster that you can’t get off of. Byeon Woo Seok’s and Kim Hye Yoon’s heartfelt performances immortalized their characters, creating one of the most unforgettable K-drama couples in recent years.

“When the Camellia Blooms”

This small town romance-turned-thriller stars Gong Hyo Jin as Dong Baek, a single mother who moves to a conservative neighborhood to start anew. Dong Baek has been abandoned by the father of her son and is left to fend for him and herself. Despite her tough situation, she is the face of resilience and sets up a modest rest-bar in the town. She meets the kind-hearted policeman Yong Sik (Kang Ha Neul), who falls for her. While their relationship blossoms slowly and tenderly, the town is haunted by a serial killer known as the “Joker,” who pulls the couple into a chilling cat-and-mouse game.

The drama shines for how it mixes warmth with suspense, a reminder that love can bloom even in the darkest of places. You don’t want to miss Gong Hyo Jin’s grounded performance and the perfect balance of heart and thrills.

A fantasy romance with a thriller twist, this drama stars Suzy as Nam Hong Joo, a reporter who dreams of future tragedies. Her premonitory abilities are a gift as well as curse to her. Things come to head after she dreams of an accident which leads to her mother’s death. This is when she comes across Jae Chan (Lee Jong Suk), a rookie prosecutor who starts sharing her visions, and Han Woo Tak (Jung Hae In), a friendly police officer. Together, they work to prevent disasters before they happen, which means diving headfirst into dangerous cases and courtroom battles.

The drama blends supernatural mystery with emotional romance, making it both adrenaline-pumping and heartwarming. The seamless mix of fantasy thrills is off-set by the swoony chemistry between Lee Jong Suk and Suzy.

“Crash Course in Romance”

At first glance, this drama feels like a classic opposites-attract romance. Formerly a national athlete, Nam Haeng Sun (Jeon Do Yeon) is a banchan shop owner who has devoted her life to raising her daughter. Choi Chi Yeol (Jung Kyung Ho) is a genius math instructor whose brilliance has made him a celebrity in Korea’s hyper-competitive private education world. Their worlds collide when Haeng Sun’s niece needs extra tutoring, leading to a romance that is mature, funny, and deeply heartfelt. But just as their relationship begins to grow, the story takes an unexpected turn. There is danger lurking, and the victims are the students. A sinister mystery slowly unfolds, which could well have something to do with Chi Yeol’s past.

The tonal shift between cozy rom-com and dark thriller surprised many, but that contrast is also what makes the drama stand out. Why watch? For Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho’s incredible chemistry! It’s a romance that feels refreshingly real, and the mystery keeps the tension simmering in the background.

Mok Sol Hee (Kim So Hyun) is a woman cursed with an unusual gift—she can hear lies the moment people speak. While it might sound useful, the ability makes it almost impossible for her to form real connections, leaving her jaded and mistrustful. Her life changes when she meets Kim Do Ha (Hwang Minhyun), a talented composer living in seclusion after being accused of murder. For the first time, Sol Hee can’t hear whether someone is lying. His words are completely silent to her, and that mystery draws her in even as the world suspects him.

As romance blossoms, the looming murder case forces them to confront whether love and trust can survive in the face of secrets. Kim So Hyun’s charm and Hwang Minhyun’s brooding mystery combined with just the dash of fantasy and romance makes this a must-watch.

“Behind Your Touch”

Equal parts quirky comedy and small-town thriller, this genre-bending drama stars Han Ji Min as Bong Ye Bun, a veterinarian who accidentally develops psychometric powers to see the pasts of people and animals. Lee Min Ki plays Moon Jang Yeol, a hot-tempered and ambitious detective who is desperate to prove himself. At first, their odd partnership brings plenty of slapstick moments as they try to use her unusual ability to solve petty crimes in the village. But the lighthearted tone takes a chilling turn when a series of brutal murders rocks the town, forcing the unlikely duo to track down a dangerous killer. The show also stars EXO’s Suho as Kim Sun Woo, a warmhearted but rather mysterious convenience store worker who strikes a friendship with Bong Ye Bun.

The show jumps between laugh-out-loud humor and nail-biting tension. It’s an unpredictable mix of comedy and thriller, plus the delightfully oddball chemistry between Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki make this one a riot all the way.

Hey Soompiers, which of these shows is your favorite rom-com with a thriller twist? Let us know in the comments below!

