Jeon Hye Bin Fires Back At Her Ex-Husband And His Mother In 'Beyond The Bar'

“Beyond the Bar” is a legal drama starring Jung Chaeyeon as Kang Hyo Min, a confident and compassionate but inexperienced rookie attorney at the law firm Yullim. Under the mentorship of Yoon Seok Hoon (Lee Jin Uk), a cold but exceptionally skilled partner at the firm, Hyo Min gradually grows into a true lawyer as she navigates the challenges of the legal world.

Spoilers

Previously on “Beyond the Bar,” everyone was shocked when Heo Min Jung (Jeon Hye Bin)’s ex-husband’s mistress came to the law firm looking for help with her divorce. It then came to light that Heo Min Jung had suffered through a difficult marriage with a husband who was constantly cheating on her, an abusive mother-in-law, and a daughter who had turned her back on her.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Heo Min Jung’s ex-husband and his mother shamelessly show up at Yullim looking for her. After brazenly storming into her place of work, the two of them say something that deeply upsets Heo Min Jung.

However, Heo Min Jung is no longer the same woman she was back when she was married to her ex—and not only does she firmly stand her ground against them, but she counterattacks with a solid blow that will leave viewers feeling satisfied.

