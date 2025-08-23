Gong Seung Yeon Finally Becomes A Center For The First Time In Her Life On 'My Lovely Journey'

Former idol Gong Seung Yeon will finally get to experience being a center on the next episode of “My Lovely Journey”!

Based on a bestselling novel by Maha Harada, Channel A’s “My Lovely Journey” is a drama starring Gong Seung Yeon as Kang Yeo Reum, a former idol-turned-travel reporter who has never been a “center” in her life. As she takes on travel assignments on behalf of others, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, coming to understand the true meaning of success and life.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, the Ogu Entertainment family takes on the challenge of an idol dance cover.

For the first time in her life, Kang Yeo Reum is able to stand proudly at center stage. Even if it’s only for a cover, the moment is particularly meaningful because she has finally gotten to achieve her dream of being a center, a position she was never able to experience during her idol career. With her confident expression and compelling presence, Kang Yeo Reum commands attention as she exudes the unmistakable aura of a real idol.

Meanwhile, Oh Sang Sik (Yu Jun Sang) is beaming with joy as he plays with the dog Genie, and Lee Yeon Seok (Kim Jae Young) looks relaxed and confident as he flashes someone a thumbs-up.

While taking a break to catch their breath after a passionate dance workout, Yoo Ha Na (Hong Soo Hyun) and Hyun Ba Ram (Oh Hyun Joong) also look tired but still happy and full of spirit.

According to the drama’s production team, the five actors’ teamwork and chemistry shone through as they prepared for this dance cover scene. Not only did they set time aside to practice the choreography, but they passionately participated in filming the scene, which made the atmosphere on set full of energy and heartwarming support as they sincerely encouraged one another.

“The atmosphere on the set of the Ogu Entertainment family’s dance cover shoot was truly joyful,” said the production team. “Even as each of them flawlessly pulled off their own characters, they also displayed chemistry and passion as a team, which will entertain viewers while also touching their hearts at the same time.”

“This scene, in which Yeo Reum finally gets the center position that she has never been able to experience, is a meaningful moment that symbolizes her realizing her dream,” they continued. “Because it captures the sincerity of the Ogu Entertainment family, who is rooting for Yeo Reum to achieve her dreams, the moment will be all the more meaningful.”

To find out which idol song the Ogu Entertainment family will cover, tune in to the next episode of “My Lovely Journey” on August 23 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

