Lim Yoona Overpowers And Manhandles Lee Chae Min In 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty'

Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona is about to land in hot water on tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”!

Based on a popular web novel, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is a fantasy romance drama starring Lim Yoona as Yeon Ji Young, an award-winning French chef who winds up traveling 500 years back into the past. There, she meets despotic king Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), who is known as the worst of tyrants—and who also happens to be a discerning gourmet.

When Yeon Ji Young unexpectedly crash-lands in the past, she doesn’t know where she is—or that she has traveled back in time. As a result, when she runs into King Lee Heon, she doesn’t understand who he is, leading to a series of disasters.

Since she doesn’t realize that she’s now in the past and that Lee Heon is really the king, Yeon Ji Young fearlessly manhandles him after managing to subdue him. In one still from the upcoming drama, she arrogantly stares down at him with her hands on her hips as if she were the royal one; in another, she guides him to walk in front of her while tied up like a criminal.

To find out how Yeon Ji Young managed to overpower Lee Heon—and what sort of consequences her actions will have—catch the premiere of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” on August 23 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

