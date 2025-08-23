GOT7's Yugyeom Announces Military Enlistment Date

GOT7’s Yugyeom has announced his plans to enlist in the military.

On August 23, AOMG announced that Yugyeom would be enlisting on September 29 and would carry out his mandatory service as a member of the army band.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is AOMG. First, we would like to thank all the fans who have given their love to our artist Yugyeom. We are making an announcement regarding Yugyeom’s military enlistment. Yugyeom was recently notified by the Military Manpower Administration that he had been accepted as a “specialist soldier.”

Therefore, in order to fulfill his military duty, Yugyeom will enlist on September 29 and undergo basic military training, after which he will carry out his military service in the army band. As the enlistment ceremony is an event that will be attended by many soldiers aside from Yugyeom and their families, we will not be revealing the schedule or location in order to prevent an accident due to on-site confusion or crowding. Therefore, we ask that you refrain from attending the enlistment ceremony, and we will not be holding a separate event [for fans to send him off] on the day of Yugyeom’s enlistment. We ask that you continue to give your love and support to Yugyeom, who will return after diligently carrying out his military duty, and AOMG will also continue to give him our unsparing support and encouragement during his military service. Thank you.

Wishing Yugyeom all the best during his upcoming military service!



