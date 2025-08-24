'Twelve' And 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' Both Premiere To No. 1 Ratings

Two highly-anticipated new dramas kicked off last night!

On August 23, both KBS 2TV’s “Twelve” and tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” got off to promising starts.

According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of Ma Dong Seok and Park Hyung Sik’s new superhero action series “Twelve” scored an average nationwide rating of 8.1 percent, making it the most-watched miniseries of Saturday.

Meanwhile, Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona and Lee Chae Min’s new fantasy romance drama “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” premiered to an average nationwide rating of 4.9 percent. Not only did “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” take first place in its time slot across all cable channels, but it also recorded the highest premiere ratings of any tvN Saturday-Sunday drama so far this year.

KBS 2TV’s new drama “Our Golden Days” successfully continued its streak as the most-watched program of any kind to air on Saturday, scoring an average nationwide rating of 13.2 percent for its fifth episode.

JTBC’s “Beyond the Bar” stayed strong with an average nationwide rating of 7.0 percent, while SBS’s “The Winning Try” earned a nationwide average of 5.5 percent ahead of its final week.

Finally, MBC’s “Mary Kills People” entered the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 1.6 percent, and Channel A’s “My Lovely Journey” scored a nationwide average of 0.2 percent for the night.

