Park Min Young Is A Woman Of Many Faces In New Drama 'Confidence Queen'

TV Chosun’s upcoming drama “Confidence Queen” has unveiled a sneak peek of Park Min Young’s countless transformations!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” will tell the story of three talented con artists who pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life.

Park Min Young stars in the drama as Yoon Yi Rang, a genius con artist who boasts an IQ of 165, a wealthy background, and stunning beauty to boot. As the brilliant leader of the team, Yoon Yi Rang takes joy in giving the bad guys a taste of their own medicine through exceptionally creative methods.

In the first two episodes of the drama, Yoon Yi Rang will prove herself a woman of many faces by pulling off a variety of professions, including casino dealer, flight attendant, and yogurt delivery person.

In one set of stills that highlights her versatility, Yoon Yi Rang dons an elegant hanbok and neat bun for an event, then later changes into an evening gown and wields a money gun at the afterparty with her teammates. She also exudes different auras when wearing a white collared shirt versus a jumpsuit with sporty goggles and a helmet.

“We’re confident that when viewers watch the drama, they’ll find themselves saying, ‘Park Min Young pulled a Park Min Young,’” said the “Confidence Queen” production team. “Park Min Young’s diverse array of looks will be one of the fun elements of ‘Confidence Queen’ that viewers can enjoy.”

“Confidence Queen” will premiere on September 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

