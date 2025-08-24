BTS's Jungkook Becomes 1st K-Pop Soloist To Hit 200 Million Views With 3 MVs From Same Album

BTS’s Jungkook has achieved an impressive new feat on YouTube!

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, on August 24 at 2:24 a.m. KST, Jungkook’s music video for his 2023 solo hit “Standing Next to You” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube.

With this latest achievement, all three of Jungkook’s music videos from his solo debut album “GOLDEN”—“Seven” (featuring Latto), “3D” (featuring Jack Harlow), and “Standing Next to You”—have now reached 200 million views, making him the first K-pop soloist ever to hit the 200 million mark with three official music videos from the same album.

Jungkook originally released the music video for “Standing Next to You” on November 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over one year, nine months, and 20 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to Jungkook!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Standing Next to You” again below:



