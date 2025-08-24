Watch: Lee Byung Hun And Son Ye Jin Star In Suspenseful Trailer For Park Chan Wook's New Film 'No Other Choice'

Director Park Chan Wook’s upcoming film “No Other Choice” has unveiled its main trailer!

Based on the novel “The Ax,” “No Other Choice” is a thriller starring Lee Byung Hun as Man Soo, an office worker who once felt completely satisfied with his life and thought he had it all—before suddenly being laid off. Determined to protect his wife, two kids, and the home they worked so hard to buy, Man Soo prepares to wage a war to find a new job.

The newly released trailer begins with a glimpse of Man Soo looking nervous during a job interview as two detectives ask him in voice-over if he had applied for a position at the company. “I didn’t get the job,” he replies, and the detectives go on to reveal that they’re visiting all the people who interviewed for the job after two applicants mysteriously disappeared. Man Soo jokingly replies, “I’ll get in touch with you as soon as I disappear.”

Meanwhile, Man Soo’s wife Mi Ri deals with the aftermath of her husband’s sudden layoff, informing her family that they’ll be needing to tighten the purse strings until he finds a new job. She also enthusiastically cheers him on before a job interview, tying his necktie for him and saying encouragingly, “You can do it! It’ll be the best job interview ever. Kill them all.”

However, as the couple’s smiles begin to fall, it appears that Man Soo may take his wife’s advice a little too literally. As her words—“Kill them all”—repeatedly echo in his head, Man Soo seeks out his potential rivals Beom Mo (Lee Sung Min) and Si Jo (Cha Seung Won), as well as Seon Chul (Park Hee Soon), the object of his envy.

As he wields a gun, Man Soo tells Beom Mo, “You need to disappear for me to live!” But as he takes aim, Beom Mo’s wife Ara (Yeom Hye Ran) sneaks up on him with a blunt object in hand, hinting at the intense physical brawl that is about to unfold.

“No Other Choice” will premiere on September 24. In the meantime, check out the new trailer below!