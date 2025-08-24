Watch: Eugene Refuses To Give Up The Position Of The 'First Lady' In Intense Trailer For New Drama

MBN’s upcoming drama “First Lady” has released a suspenseful new trailer!

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

Ji Hyun Woo will star as Hyun Min Chul, who rises from factory worker to the highest office in the nation, while Lee Min Young will play his closest aide Shin Hae Rin.

The new trailer begins with Cha Soo Yeon and Hyun Min Chul triumphantly holding hands on stage after he wins the presidential election. However, their expressions harden immediately after his victory, hinting at trouble in their marriage.

Cha Soo Yeon declares in voice-over, “What I want is half of everything that that person obtained because of me.” When someone warns her that she’s going up against the president as her opponent, she confidently replies, “I’m the one who made him president. So half of the presidency should belong to me.”

Someone remarks, “I guess divorce is out of the question. Because if you get a divorce, your rights as first lady will disappear.” Determined to protect the life she has worked so hard to build, Cha Soo Yeon warns Lee Hwa Jin (Han Soo Ah), “You shouldn’t touch what belongs to other people. Whether it’s their property or a person.”

Meanwhile, Shin Hae Rin vows complete loyalty to Hyun Min Chul, who replies doubtfully, “Can I believe those words?” As someone mentions a secret threatening the president-elect, Cha Soo Yeon angrily tells her husband, “I’m not asking you to be perfect. I’m just asking you not to get caught, no matter what you do and to whom.”

Later, Cha Soo Yeon asks, “Are you trying to go up against me?” and Shin Hae Rin responds, “But in order for the president-elect to win now, one of us has to lose.” The trailer then cuts to Cha Soo Yeon bleeding after getting into a car accident. Finally, Hyun Min Chul says, “I made this choice, so I have to do things my way. I can’t turn back now.”

Watch the full trailer below!

“First Lady” will premiere on September 24 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

