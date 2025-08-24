Hong Soo Hyun Is A Top Anchor Accused Of A Violent Crime In 'Beyond The Bar'

JTBC’s “Beyond the Bar” has shared a sneak peek of Hong Soo Hyun’s upcoming special appearance!

“Beyond the Bar” is a legal drama starring Jung Chaeyeon as Kang Hyo Min, a confident and compassionate but inexperienced rookie attorney at the law firm Yullim. Under the mentorship of Yoon Seok Hoon (Lee Jin Uk), a cold but exceptionally skilled partner at the firm, Hyo Min gradually grows into a true lawyer as she navigates the challenges of the legal world.

Hong Soo Hyun will be appearing in the next episode of the drama as South Korea’s top anchor Han Seol Yeon, who also happens to be the older sister of Kang Hyo Min’s longtime friend Han Seol Ah (Kwon Ah Reum). Because of her social status and the love she receives from the public, she is the envy of all of her younger sister’s friends.

However, Han Seol Yeon’s life is turned upside down in the blink of an eye when she is suddenly accused of a violent crime. With Han Seol Yeon at risk of losing everything she has worked to achieve, Kang Hyo Min steps up to defend her friend’s sister as her attorney.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Han Seol Yeon is locked up in a jail cell, with the polish and glamour of her usual anchor image nowhere to be found. As she sits behind bars, her eyes are full of anxiety and fear, hinting at deep-seated wounds that she has been hiding.

Later, Han Seol Yeon takes the stand in court as Kang Hyo Min defends her, piquing curiosity as to whether they’ll be able to secure a not-guilty verdict—and what secrets will be revealed in the courtroom.

To catch Hong Soo Hyun’s special appearance, tune in to the next episode of “Beyond the Bar” on August 23 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

