Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, August Week 4

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, August Week 4

Soompi Music Chart
Aug 25, 2025
by edward1849

BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” recaptures the top spot this week. Overall, it is the song’s fourth week at No. 1. Congratulations again to BLACKPINK.

Moving back up two spots to No. 2 is ILLIT’s “Do the Dance.” Last week’s champion, ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS,” dropped two spots to No. 3 this week.

There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 7 is SHINee’s Key with “HUNTER,” the title track from his third solo album of the same name. “HUNTER” is a dance track that combines grand bass sounds, rhythmic guitar riffs, and various synth pads.

Singles Music Chart - August 2025, Week 4
  • 1 (+1) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (+2) Do the Dance
    Image of Do the Dance
    Album: bomb
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin
    • Lyrics: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (-2) FAMOUS
    Image of FAMOUS
    Album: FAMOUS
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince
    • Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (-1) Dirty Work
    Image of Dirty Work
    Album: Dirty Work
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Blair, Upsahl, Noll, IMLAY
    • Lyrics: Jungmoolhwa
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (–) STYLE
    Image of STYLE
    Album: STYLE
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Daley, Owens, McKinnon, Forsberg
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (+1) Starting With You
    Image of Starting With You
    Album: Starting With You
    Artist/Band: Maktub
    • Music: Maktub
    • Lyrics: Maktub
    Genres: Indie
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 18 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (new) HUNTER
    Image of HUNTER
    Album: HUNTER
    Artist/Band: Key
    • Music: KENZIE, Gusmark, Evers, Carlebecker, McKinnon
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (+1) Never Ending Story
    Image of Never Ending Story
    Album: A flower bookmark, Pt. 3
    Artist/Band: IU
    • Music: Kim Tae Won
    • Lyrics: Kim Tae Won
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 12 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (-1) like JENNIE
    Image of like JENNIE
    Album: Ruby
    Artist/Band: Jennie
    • Music: Jennie, Parx, Kiddo A.I., Zico, Pentz, Alfonzo
    • Lyrics: Jennie, Parx, Kiddo A.I., Zico, Pentz, Alfonzo
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 23 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (+2) To Reach You
    Image of To Reach You
    Album: To Reach You
    Artist/Band: 10CM
    • Music: Tomofumi Tanizawa
    • Lyrics: Go Hee An
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 12 Previous rank
       
    • 24 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-5) LIKE YOU BETTER fromis_9
12 (new) CLOSER Jeon Somi
13 (–) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
14 (-3) 눈물참기 (Dear) QWER
15 (–) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
16 (+1) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
17 (-3) Drowning WOODZ
18 (-8) HANDS UP MEOVV
19 (+1) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
20 (new) Surf NCT WISH
21 (new) 그게 그거지 (That’s That) AMPERS&ONE
22 (-6) REBEL HEART IVE
23 (new) You Never Met idntt
24 (–) 여름이었다 (Summer Was You) H1-KEY
25 (new) Some Things Never Change ZOONIZINI
26 (+1) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
27 (+4) THUNDER SEVENTEEN
28 (new) FREESTYLE YOUNG POSSE
29 (-7) toxic till the end Rosé
30 (-2) THIS IS FOR TWICE
31 (new) DANCING ALONE KiiiKiii
32 (-2) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
33 (-8) 오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU) BOYNEXTDOOR
34 (-5) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin
35 (new) Plot Twist AtHeart
36 (new) BLUE MADEIN S
37 (-18) Beautiful Strangers TXT
38 (-15) Pookie FIFTY FIFTY
39 (-3) Fly Up RIIZE
40 (+2) HAPPY DAY6
41 (-6) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon
42 (-1) Flower OVAN
43 (new) REPLY Yuju
44 (-6) BTTF NCT DREAM
45 (+1) 천국보다 아름다운 (Heavenly Ever After) Lim Young Woong
46 (+2) HOT SAUCE BABYMONSTER
47 (-29) How Can I Do EVNNE
48 (-22) iLy SAY MY NAME
49 (-28) 눈물나게 고마워 (Grateful to Tears) EPEX
50 (-1) I WANT IT STAYC

 

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

10cm
aespa
ALLDAY PROJECT
BLACKPINK
Hearts2Hearts
ILLIT
IU
Jennie
Key
Maktub
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2025

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read