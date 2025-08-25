Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, August Week 4
BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” recaptures the top spot this week. Overall, it is the song’s fourth week at No. 1. Congratulations again to BLACKPINK.
Moving back up two spots to No. 2 is ILLIT’s “Do the Dance.” Last week’s champion, ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS,” dropped two spots to No. 3 this week.
There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 7 is SHINee’s Key with “HUNTER,” the title track from his third solo album of the same name. “HUNTER” is a dance track that combines grand bass sounds, rhythmic guitar riffs, and various synth pads.
-
1 (+1) JUMP
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (+2) Do the Dance
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (-2) FAMOUS
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (-1) Dirty Work
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
5 (–) STYLE
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
6 (+1) Starting With You
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 18 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
7 (new) HUNTER
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
8 (+1) Never Ending Story
- Chart Info
- 9 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
9 (-1) like JENNIE
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 23 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
10 (+2) To Reach You
- Chart Info
- 12 Previous rank
- 24 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-5)
|LIKE YOU BETTER
|fromis_9
|12 (new)
|CLOSER
|Jeon Somi
|13 (–)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|14 (-3)
|눈물참기 (Dear)
|QWER
|15 (–)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|16 (+1)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|17 (-3)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|18 (-8)
|HANDS UP
|MEOVV
|19 (+1)
|운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025))
|Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
|20 (new)
|Surf
|NCT WISH
|21 (new)
|그게 그거지 (That’s That)
|AMPERS&ONE
|22 (-6)
|REBEL HEART
|IVE
|23 (new)
|You Never Met
|idntt
|24 (–)
|여름이었다 (Summer Was You)
|H1-KEY
|25 (new)
|Some Things Never Change
|ZOONIZINI
|26 (+1)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|27 (+4)
|THUNDER
|SEVENTEEN
|28 (new)
|FREESTYLE
|YOUNG POSSE
|29 (-7)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|30 (-2)
|THIS IS FOR
|TWICE
|31 (new)
|DANCING ALONE
|KiiiKiii
|32 (-2)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|33 (-8)
|오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU)
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|34 (-5)
|청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story)
|Lee Mujin
|35 (new)
|Plot Twist
|AtHeart
|36 (new)
|BLUE
|MADEIN S
|37 (-18)
|Beautiful Strangers
|TXT
|38 (-15)
|Pookie
|FIFTY FIFTY
|39 (-3)
|Fly Up
|RIIZE
|40 (+2)
|HAPPY
|DAY6
|41 (-6)
|TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
|G-Dragon
|42 (-1)
|Flower
|OVAN
|43 (new)
|REPLY
|Yuju
|44 (-6)
|BTTF
|NCT DREAM
|45 (+1)
|천국보다 아름다운 (Heavenly Ever After)
|Lim Young Woong
|46 (+2)
|HOT SAUCE
|BABYMONSTER
|47 (-29)
|How Can I Do
|EVNNE
|48 (-22)
|iLy
|SAY MY NAME
|49 (-28)
|눈물나게 고마워 (Grateful to Tears)
|EPEX
|50 (-1)
|I WANT IT
|STAYC
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%