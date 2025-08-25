Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, August Week 4

BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” recaptures the top spot this week. Overall, it is the song’s fourth week at No. 1. Congratulations again to BLACKPINK.

Moving back up two spots to No. 2 is ILLIT’s “Do the Dance.” Last week’s champion, ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS,” dropped two spots to No. 3 this week.

There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 7 is SHINee’s Key with “HUNTER,” the title track from his third solo album of the same name. “HUNTER” is a dance track that combines grand bass sounds, rhythmic guitar riffs, and various synth pads.

Singles Music Chart - August 2025, Week 4 1 (+1) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (+2) Do the Dance Album: bomb Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin Lyrics: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (-2) FAMOUS Album: FAMOUS Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 1 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (-1) Dirty Work Album: Dirty Work Artist/Band: aespa Music: Blair, Upsahl, Noll, IMLAY Lyrics: Jungmoolhwa Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

5 (–) STYLE Album: STYLE Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Daley, Owens, McKinnon, Forsberg Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (+1) Starting With You Album: Starting With You Artist/Band: Maktub Music: Maktub Lyrics: Maktub Genres: Indie Chart Info 7 Previous rank 18 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

7 (new) HUNTER Album: HUNTER Artist/Band: Key Music: KENZIE, Gusmark, Evers, Carlebecker, McKinnon Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

8 (+1) Never Ending Story Album: A flower bookmark, Pt. 3 Artist/Band: IU Music: Kim Tae Won Lyrics: Kim Tae Won Genres: Ballad Chart Info 9 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

9 (-1) like JENNIE Album: Ruby Artist/Band: Jennie Music: Jennie, Parx, Kiddo A.I., Zico, Pentz, Alfonzo Lyrics: Jennie, Parx, Kiddo A.I., Zico, Pentz, Alfonzo Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 23 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

10 (+2) To Reach You Album: To Reach You Artist/Band: 10CM Music: Tomofumi Tanizawa Lyrics: Go Hee An Genres: Rock Chart Info 12 Previous rank 24 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-5) LIKE YOU BETTER fromis_9 12 (new) CLOSER Jeon Somi 13 (–) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 14 (-3) 눈물참기 (Dear) QWER 15 (–) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 16 (+1) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 17 (-3) Drowning WOODZ 18 (-8) HANDS UP MEOVV 19 (+1) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung 20 (new) Surf NCT WISH 21 (new) 그게 그거지 (That’s That) AMPERS&ONE 22 (-6) REBEL HEART IVE 23 (new) You Never Met idntt 24 (–) 여름이었다 (Summer Was You) H1-KEY 25 (new) Some Things Never Change ZOONIZINI 26 (+1) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 27 (+4) THUNDER SEVENTEEN 28 (new) FREESTYLE YOUNG POSSE 29 (-7) toxic till the end Rosé 30 (-2) THIS IS FOR TWICE 31 (new) DANCING ALONE KiiiKiii 32 (-2) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 33 (-8) 오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU) BOYNEXTDOOR 34 (-5) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin 35 (new) Plot Twist AtHeart 36 (new) BLUE MADEIN S 37 (-18) Beautiful Strangers TXT 38 (-15) Pookie FIFTY FIFTY 39 (-3) Fly Up RIIZE 40 (+2) HAPPY DAY6 41 (-6) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon 42 (-1) Flower OVAN 43 (new) REPLY Yuju 44 (-6) BTTF NCT DREAM 45 (+1) 천국보다 아름다운 (Heavenly Ever After) Lim Young Woong 46 (+2) HOT SAUCE BABYMONSTER 47 (-29) How Can I Do EVNNE 48 (-22) iLy SAY MY NAME 49 (-28) 눈물나게 고마워 (Grateful to Tears) EPEX 50 (-1) I WANT IT STAYC

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%