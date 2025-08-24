Jung In Sun Has An Awkward Conversation With Runaway Bride Go Won Hee In 'Our Golden Days'

On the next episode of KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days,” the fateful pre-wedding conversation between Jung In Sun and Go Won Hee will be revealed!

“Our Golden Days” is a new generational family drama based on the idea that everyone experiences their own “glory days”—whether in the present, the past, or the future still to come.

Previously on “Our Golden Days,” Lee Ji Hyuk (Jung Il Woo) prepared to get married to Jung Bo Ah (Go Won Hee), the only daughter of the Haneul Construction family. However, on the day of their wedding, Bo Ah shocked everyone by suddenly disappearing after sending Ji Hyuk a text message saying that she was going back to her ex.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Ji Eun Oh (Jung In Sun) and Bo Ah share an awkward encounter before the doomed wedding. Bo Ah, who is wearing her wedding dress, warmly greets Eun Oh, who has long been in love with Ji Hyuk but was recently rejected by him.

Later, Eun Oh watches Ji Hyuk’s wedding fall apart with a complicated mix of emotions, piquing curiosity as to how she will treat him after he is jilted at the altar.

To find out what Eun Oh and Bo Ah talked about before the wedding, catch the next episode of “Our Golden Days” on August 24 at 8 p.m. KST!

