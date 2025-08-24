Lim Yoona's Life Is On The Line During A Stressful Job Interview In 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty'

Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona is about to go through the world’s most stressful job interview in tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”!

Based on a popular web novel, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is a new fantasy romance drama starring Lim Yoona as Yeon Ji Young, an award-winning French chef who winds up traveling 500 years back into the past. There, she meets despotic king Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), who is known as the worst of tyrants—and who also happens to be a discerning gourmet.

On the first episode of the drama, Yeon Ji Young was mysteriously transported back in time while flying home to Korea on an airplane. After crash-landing in the middle of Lee Heon’s hunting grounds, she met the monarch himself—but because she didn’t realize that she was now in the past, she didn’t believe that he was royalty. Instead, she treated Lee Heon like a madman, even going so far as to tie him up and drag him around after he was injured.

However, in newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, Lee Heon has cast aside his tattered hunting gear in favor of ornate regal attire that makes his status readily apparent.

Meanwhile, Yeon Ji Young finds herself in a high-stakes situation where she could lose her life if she fails to create the perfect dish. Amidst the intense pressure of this life-or-death job interview, Yeon Ji Young exhibits laser focus as she carefully inspects ingredients in the kitchen.

Later, when Yeon Ji Young presents the finished meal to Lee Heon, the dynamic between them has changed completely from their previous encounter. Not only does Yeon Ji Young now respectfully bow down to Lee Heon, but she also flashes him a friendly smile that makes it clear she’s doing her best to survive.

Lee Heon then bombards the poor chef with a barrage of questions, raising the question of how Yeon Ji Young will fight her way out of this crisis.

To find out whether Yeon Ji Young will be able to win Lee Heon over with her cooking, catch the second episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” on August 24 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

