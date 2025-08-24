Lee Yoo Young And Her Husband Confirmed To Hold Belated Wedding Ceremony

Lee Yoo Young and her husband will be holding their wedding ceremony next month!

On August 24, OSEN reported that Lee Yoo Young and her husband will be holding their wedding ceremony on September 21. In response to the reports, Lee Yoo Young’s agency ACE FACTORY shared, “It is true that Lee Yoo Young will hold her wedding ceremony in September. The ceremony will be held in private with both families and acquaintances in attendance.”

Earlier in July 2024 following the conclusion of her drama “Dare to Love Me,” Lee Yoo Young announced through her agency that she registered her marriage with her non-celebrity husband in May 2024. In August that same year, Lee Yoo Young welcomed her first child.

Congratulations to the lovely couple!

