Gong Seung Yeon And Yu Jun Sang Meet An Unexpected Client In 'My Lovely Journey'

“My Lovely Journey” has previewed the upcoming episode!

Based on a bestselling novel by Maha Harada, Channel A’s “My Lovely Journey” is a drama starring Gong Seung Yeon as Kang Yeo Reum, a former idol-turned-travel reporter who has never been a “center” in her life. As she takes on travel assignments on behalf of others, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, coming to understand the true meaning of success and life.

In the upcoming episode, Kang Yeo Reum and Oh Sang Sik (Yu Jun Sang) will face an unlikely person as their fourth client.

Their next client is none other than chairman Sung Yi Hwa (Nam Ki Ae), a living legend in the beauty industry who is linked with a painful past that Yeo Reum cannot forget. Her appearance will add tension to the drama, leading to unexpected developments.

The newly released stills capture Yeo Reum and Sang Sik meeting Sung Yi Hwa, whose company sponsored the travel program Yeo Reum used to run and also led to the cancellation of the program after Yeo Reum pronounced the brand’s name wrong following an allergic reaction.

The most surprising element in the stills is the style change in Yeo Reum and Sang Sik. Unlike their usual attires, they’re dressed more formally, emphasizing the importance of the meeting.

Wearing a neat white blouse, Yeo Reum appears somewhat nervous but her steadfast gaze conveys her newfound confidence and boldness. Sang Sik also looks more serious than usual, drawing attention. Furthermore, Sung Yi Hwa exudes charisma with her sharp gaze, letting her presence be known.

As Sang Sik examines a contract, he appears displeased, while Yeo Reum faces the chairman head-on. Yeo Reum’s confidence reflects her growth since the cancellation of the program.

Viewers are curious to find out what Sung Yi Hwa will request as a client and whether Yeo Reum will overcome the pain of her past to complete her fourth travel assignment.

The next episode of “My Lovely Journey” will air on August 24 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

