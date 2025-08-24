BABYMONSTER Announces Premiere Date For New Reality Show With Teaser For 'BAEMON HOUSE'

Mark your calendars for the premiere of BABYMONSTER’s new reality show!

Earlier this month, YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk announced that BABYMONSTER had completed filming for a new reality program called “BAEMON HOUSE,” which is similar in premise to BLACKPINK’s past show “BLACKPINK HOUSE.”

On August 25 at midnight KST, BABYMONSTER unveiled the first teaser for the upcoming show, which will air through the group’s official YouTube channel here.

After premiering on September 5 at 6 p.m. KST, “BAEMON HOUSE” will air new episodes every Friday.

Check out the new teaser poster for “BAEMON HOUSE” below!

Meanwhile, BABYMONSTER is also currently gearing up to make a comeback with their new mini album “WE GO UP” on October 10.