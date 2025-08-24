TXT, ENHYPEN, ATEEZ, BTS, ILLIT, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, And More Rank High On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on August 23!

After two weeks at No. 1, TXT’s latest album “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” dropped to No. 2 in its fourth consecutive week on the World Albums chart. The album also spent its third week on the Billboard 200 at No. 125.

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “DESIRE : UNLEASH” held onto its spot at No. 3 in its 11th week on the World Albums chart, while their previous album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” climbed back up to No. 13 in its 57th week on the chart.

ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3” also maintained its position at No. 4 in its ninth week on the chart.

BTS swept the next two spots on this week’s chart, with their live album “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LIVE” taking No. 5 in its fourth week and their 2022 anthology album “Proof” rising to No. 6 in its 166th week.

Meanwhile, ILLIT’s “bomb” stayed strong at No. 7 in its eighth week on the chart.

Stray Kids continued their impressive streak of simultaneously charting four different albums: “合 (HOP)” came in at No. 10 in its 35th week, “ATE” at No. 11 in its 56th week, “ROCK-STAR” at No. 23 in its 40th week, and “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 25 in its 52nd week.

SEVENTEEN’s “HAPPY BURSTDAY” ranked No. 14 in its 12th week on the chart, with BTS’s Jimin’s “MUSE” following at No. 16 in its 56th week.

NewJeans’ “Get Up” took No. 18 in its 101st week on the chart, trailed by BTS’s Jin’s “Echo” at No. 22 in its 13th week.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” held steady at No. 24 in its 111th week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!