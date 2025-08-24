'Beyond The Bar' Tops Most Buzzworthy Drama List + 'Low Life' Stars Dominate Actor List

JTBC’s “Beyond the Bar” was once again the most buzzed-about drama of the week!

For the second week in a row, “Beyond the Bar” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to “Beyond the Bar” topping the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, both of its leads climbed up the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where Lee Jin Uk and Jung Chaeyeon rose to No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

SBS’s “The Winning Try” climbed to No. 2 on the drama list this week, while JTBC’s “The Nice Guy” jumped to No. 3.

In its final week on air, ENA’s “The Defects” rose to No. 4 on the drama list, followed by tvN’s “Love, Take Two” at No. 5. Yum Jung Ah, who stars in both dramas, once again claimed two of this week’s top 10 spots on the actor list: No. 8 for “The Defects” and No. 10 for “Love, Take Two.”

tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” ranked No. 6 on the drama list, with star Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona entering the actor list at No. 7.

Meanwhile, ENA’s new series “My Troublesome Star” debuted at No. 8 on this week’s drama list.

tvN’s annual drama project “O’PENing 2025” and its star HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon swept the No. 9 spots on the drama list and the actor list respectively.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Twelve” debuted at No. 10 on the drama list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

JTBC “Beyond the Bar” SBS “The Winning Try” JTBC “The Nice Guy” ENA “The Defects” tvN “Love, Take Two” tvN “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” KBS2 “Our Golden Days” ENA “My Troublesome Star” tvN “O’PENing 2025” KBS2 “Twelve”

While the drama list only includes series airing on broadcast television, the integrated actor list also includes cast members from OTT shows—and the stars of “Low Life” absolutely dominated this week’s list.

Not only did they claim four spots in the top six, but they also swept all of the top three spots: Im Soo Jung came in at No. 1, Ryu Seung Ryong at No. 2, Yang Se Jong at No. 3, and Jang Kwang at No. 6.

Im Soo Jung (“Low Life”) Ryu Seung Ryong (“Low Life”) Yang Se Jong (“Low Life”) Lee Jin Uk (“Beyond the Bar”) Jung Chaeyeon (“Beyond the Bar”) Jang Kwang (“Low Life”) Lim Yoona (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”) Yum Jung Ah (“The Defects”) Yoon Doojoon (“O’PENing 2025” Yum Jung Ah (“Love, Take Two”)

