Watch: ZEROBASEONE's Han Yu Jin, Zhang Hao, And Sung Han Bin Charm 'Amazing Saturday' Cast In Fun Preview

ZEROBASEONE’s Han Yu Jin, Zhang Hao, and Sung Han Bin are coming to “Amazing Saturday”!

On August 23, the popular tvN variety show aired a sneak peek of next week’s episode, which will feature the three ZEROBASEONE members as guests.

The preview begins with Zhang Hao promising to show the cast what he’s got, then showing off his moves by dancing to RIIZE’s “Boom Boom Bass.” Zhang Hao also unleashes his charms on host Boom, blowing him a kiss and holding his hand.

Next, Sung Han Bin reveals that he considers Moon Se Yoon a role model and wants to follow in his footsteps. However, Moon Se Yoon winds up being slightly disappointed by their differing preferences in food.

Finally, Han Yu Jin innocently asks Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon if she’s the youngest member of the “Amazing Saturday” cast, leading the other cast members to joke that he’s good at buttering up his superiors.

The ZEROBASEONE members’ episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on August 30 at 7:40 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

While you wait for “Amazing Saturday,” watch ZEROBASEONE’s variety show “CAMP ZEROBASEONE” on Viki below:

Watch Now