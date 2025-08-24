idntt, SHINee's Key, And 'KPop Demon Hunters' Soundtrack Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of August 10 to 16!

Album Chart

MODHAUS’s new boy group idntt topped this week’s physical album chart with their first unit unevermet’s self-titled debut mini album.

AMPERS&ONE’s “LOUD & PROUD” entered the chart at No. 2, while SHINee’s Key’s “HUNTER” debuted at No. 3.

GOT7’s Jackson’s “MAGICMAN 2” took No. 4 for the week, and ASTRO’s new unit ZOONIZINI’s debut mini album “DICE” rounded out the top five.

Download Chart

SHINee’s Key topped this week’s digital download chart with his new solo title track “HUNTER,” which debuted at No. 1.

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack claimed two of the top four spots on this week’s chart: fictional girl group HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) stayed strong at No. 2, while fictional boy band Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” (sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee) followed at No. 4.

Park Da Hye and Maktub’s “Starting With You” entered the chart at No. 3, with BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” taking No. 5 for the week.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” achieved a triple crown on this week’s Circle charts, topping the overall digital chart, streaming chart, and global K-pop chart.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same: HUNTR/X’s “Golden” remained No. 1 on both charts, followed by Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 2, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 3, ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS” at No. 4, and WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning” at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

The top five songs on this week’s global K-pop chart remained the same as last week. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” held onto its spot at No. 1, with Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 2, Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 3, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 4, and HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” at No. 5.

