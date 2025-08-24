'My Daughter Is A Zombie' Becomes 1st Film Of 2025 To Surpass 5 Million Moviegoers

“My Daughter Is a Zombie” shows no signs of slowing down at the Korean box office!

According to the Korean Film Council, as of 7 p.m. KST on August 24, “My Daughter Is a Zombie” had recorded a total of 5,001,680 moviegoers. The film was first released on July 30, meaning that it took less than 26 days to surpass 5 million moviegoers.

“My Daughter Is a Zombie,” which previously achieved the biggest opening of any Korean comedy film in history and overtook the Hollywood movie “F1” to become the biggest box office hit of 2025 in South Korea, is the only film to reach the milestone so far this year.

It is also the first film to hit the 5 million mark since the “Veteran” sequel “I, the Executioner,” which reached the milestone in September 2024.

Additionally, “My Daughter Is a Zombie” topped the box office for 23 consecutive days—the longest No. 1 streak of any film this year.

In order to thank the audiences who came to see their film, “My Daughter Is a Zombie” stars Jo Jung Suk, Cho Yeo Jeong, Lee Jung Eun, Yoon Kyung Ho, and Choi Yu Ri, along with director Pil Gam Sung, all posed for photos with handwritten messages of gratitude.

Congratulations to the film’s cast and crew!

