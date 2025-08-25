Lee Ha Nee Gives Birth To Her Second Child

Lee Ha Nee and her husband have welcomed a second daughter!

On August 25, Lee Ha Nee’s agency TEAMHOPE announced that Lee Ha Nee had given birth to her second child the day before.

“Lee Ha Nee welcomed a healthy daughter into her arms on August 24,” said the agency. “Both the mother and child are in good health and are currently recovering while receiving love from their family.”

They went on, “We would like to thank everyone who sent their prayers and support, and we ask that you continue to give your warm blessings and love.”

Lee Ha Nee, who married her non-celebrity husband in December 2021, gave birth to her first daughter three years ago, in June 2022.

Congratulations to Lee Ha Nee and her family!

Watch Lee Ha Nee in “Knight Flower” with subtitles on Viki below:

Source (1)

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews