Red Velvet's Irene, Nam Ji Hyun, And KISS OF LIFE's Natty To Host 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA)

The 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) has announced its MC lineup!

Last year, Ilgan Sports—the Korean newspaper that created the famous Golden Disc Awards and organized it for 24 years, from 1986 to 2020—launched a new music award ceremony honoring mainstream artists from a variety of genres, including K-pop and trot.

On August 25, the organizers of the award ceremony announced that Red Velvet’s Irene, Nam Ji Hyun, and KISS OF LIFE’s Natty would be hosting this year’s Korea Grand Music Awards, which will take place over two days on November 14 and 15 at Incheon’s INSPIRE Arena.

Nam Ji Hyun will serve as MC on both days of the awards, with Irene co-hosting on November 14 and Natty co-hosting on November 15.

Stay tuned for this year’s lineup of artists!

