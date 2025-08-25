'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' Pulls Ahead Of 'Twelve' In Ratings Race; 'Our Golden Days' And 'Beyond The Bar' Soar To New Highs

Just two episodes in, tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” has overtaken KBS 2TV’s “Twelve” in viewership ratings!

On August 24, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” enjoyed a noteworthy increase in viewership for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the new fantasy romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona and Lee Chae Min jumped to an average nationwide rating of 6.6 percent, taking first place in its time slot across all cable channels.

Meanwhile, “Twelve,” which airs in the same time slot, fell to an average nationwide rating of 5.9 percent for its own second episode—marking a significant drop from its premiere rating of 8.1 percent.

KBS 2TV’s new drama “Our Golden Days” soared to its highest viewership ratings yet, climbing to a nationwide average of 15.6 percent and continuing its reign as the most-watched show of Sunday.

JTBC’s “Beyond the Bar” also hit a new all-time high in viewership, earning an average nationwide rating of 8.7 percent for the night.

Finally, Channel A’s “My Lovely Journey” rose slightly to an average nationwide rating of 0.3 percent ahead of the final week of its run.

