Lee Kyu Hyung Goes Undercover As Deliveryman To Take Down Gang In New Film “Boss”

The upcoming film “Boss” has unveiled new stills of Lee Kyu Hyung in character!

“Boss” is an action-comedy film that follows the unexpected turn of events when the top contenders for the boss position of Sikgupa—the largest organization in the city of Yongdu—each fight to give up the role in pursuit of their own personal dreams, putting the group’s future at risk.

Lee Kyu Hyung plays Tae Gyu, an undercover cop who poses as a deliveryman for the Chinese restaurant Mimiru, aiming to bring down Sikgupa.

In the newly released still, Tae Gyu is at Mimiru, answering an order call with a serious expression. The scene captures his full immersion as a deliveryman, while also sparking curiosity about his relationship with Soon Tae (Jo Woo Jin), the gang’s second-in-command and Mimiru’s head chef.

Another still shows him aiming a gun at someone while on high alert, building tension and raising questions about whether he can keep his undercover identity hidden, secure his place as the Sikgupa boss’s right-hand man, and succeed in the investigation.

“Boss” is slated for release in October.

