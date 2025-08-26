Lee Young Ae And Kim Young Kwang Run Hand In Hand In New “Walking On Thin Ice” Poster

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Walking on Thin Ice” has unveiled a new poster highlighting the evolving partnership between Lee Young Ae and Kim Young Kwang!

“Walking on Thin Ice” will tell the story of the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), a mother desperate to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

The poster shows Eun Soo and Lee Kyung running hand in hand down a ginkgo tree-lined path. It captures them in a tense moment as if they are being chased.

Even in the midst of danger, Eun Soo seems to feel an unfamiliar sense of freedom, while Lee Kyung, clutching a mysterious bag, shows a desperate expression. The tagline, “There is a reason that [we] cannot stop, even if it comes at a cost,” underscores their irreversible alliance and heightens suspense over an unpredictable ending.

The production team said, “This main poster captures the precarious fate of Eun Soo and Lee Kyung, who are bound by cooperation,” adding, “Please stay tuned to see where their dangerous partnership will take them, and whether they will find a ‘good day’ in the end.”

“Walking on Thin Ice” will premiere on September 20 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

