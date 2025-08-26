Ra Mi Ran Is An Office Worker Who Takes On Odd Tasks For Survival In New Drama “To The Moon”

MBC’s upcoming drama “To the Moon” has shared a sneak peek of Ra Mi Ran’s character!

Based on a novel, “To the Moon” tells the survival story of three working-class women who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing. The cast includes Lee Sun Bin as Jung Da Hae, Ra Mi Ran as Kang Eun Sang, Jo Aram as Kim Ji Song, and Kim Young Dae as Ham Ji Woo.

Kang Eun Sang, a Management Support team member at Maron Confectionery, is portrayed as someone who has faced countless failures, from stock investments to various startups. Still, she refuses to give up. At work, she runs “Kang Eun Sang’s Shop,” selling miscellaneous goods, and seizes every chance to earn money.

Living by the motto, “Make as much money as possible,” Eun Sang finds a new goal after meeting her coworkers Da Hae and Ji Song: “Let’s make a lot of money together with these girls.” At Eun Sang’s suggestion, Da Hae and Ji Song join her on the cryptocurrency bandwagon.

The still image below shows Eun Sang appearing to focus on her work at the company with a serious gaze, but she is actually preoccupied with ways to make money.

In another still, she beams with excitement on her way to work, thinking about selling umbrellas at the office on days when rain is forecast, highlighting Eun Sang’s survival skills.

Another image shows her handling odd jobs, such as unclogging the company toilet, vividly conveying Eun Sang’s determination to do whatever it takes to survive.

The production team said, “Ra Mi Ran is an actress known for her relatable and approachable performances. As she read the script, she brought to life the Kang Eun Sang we had envisioned, leaving even the staff impressed. Please look forward to Ra Mi Ran’s portrayal of Kang Eun Sang, shaped by her deep understanding of the character.”

“To the Moon” is set to premiere on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

